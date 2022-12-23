StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of GALT opened at $1.18 on Monday. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.70.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
