StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GALT opened at $1.18 on Monday. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.