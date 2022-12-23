StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CALA has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance
CALA stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $15.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences
About Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.