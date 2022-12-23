StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CALA has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

CALA stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $15.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

