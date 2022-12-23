StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ObsEva currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.40.
OBSV stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.45.
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
