StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ObsEva currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.40.

ObsEva Price Performance

OBSV stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

About ObsEva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the first quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 15.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 295,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Further Reading

