StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Price Performance
Culp stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.11. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Culp will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
Featured Stories
