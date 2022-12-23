StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.11. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Culp will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

