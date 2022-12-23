StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AAMC opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

