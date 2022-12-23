Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of YPF Sociedad Anónima Call Options (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 10,986 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 305% compared to the typical volume of 2,710 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on YPF. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE YPF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.05. 33,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,522. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $8.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 272,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 503,826 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

