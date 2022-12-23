Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of V.F. Call Options (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 26,526 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 374% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,598 call options.

V.F. Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:VFC opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. V.F. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $76.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.89%.

In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

