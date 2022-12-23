Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $45.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Summit Materials Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of SUM stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.19. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Summit Materials Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 81.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 43.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

