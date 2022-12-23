Stifel Nicolaus Increases H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target to $64.00

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.50.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HEES stock opened at $44.22 on Monday. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $324.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $279,085.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,001.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 69,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,305,000 after acquiring an additional 55,281 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,231,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,622,000 after acquiring an additional 214,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Featured Articles

