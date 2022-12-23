Stellar (XLM) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.98 Billion

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Stellar has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $37.54 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0759 or 0.00000451 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stellar has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007477 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $872.99 or 0.05171419 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00501073 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,531 coins and its circulating supply is 26,109,462,599 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.