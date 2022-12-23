Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Gap Up to $102.85

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $102.85, but opened at $105.37. Steel Dynamics shares last traded at $102.79, with a volume of 3,162 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.49.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

