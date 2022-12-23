STASIS EURO One Day Volume Reaches $505,945.81 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $130.79 million and $505,945.81 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00006268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.97 or 0.05385619 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.00498509 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.70 or 0.29536876 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.