Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.29% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.20 and a 200 day moving average of $87.37. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

