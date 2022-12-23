STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Holdings Raised by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,549 shares during the period. STAG Industrial makes up approximately 1.4% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of STAG Industrial worth $68,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 33,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.78. 15,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $48.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

STAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

