Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $220.68

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 220.68 ($2.68) and traded as high as GBX 225.50 ($2.74). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 225.50 ($2.74), with a volume of 397,516 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 347 ($4.22) to GBX 341 ($4.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.64) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 301.50 ($3.66).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £905.20 million and a PE ratio of 11,250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 221.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 226.87.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.