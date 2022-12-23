SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after buying an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,987 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,347,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.49. 198,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,869. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.