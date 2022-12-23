SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Lessened by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 716,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,661 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 18.4% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 83,473,098 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,890 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after buying an additional 9,962,715 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,824,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,976,000 after buying an additional 359,417 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after buying an additional 1,032,176 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

