SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,992 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of XR Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $166.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

