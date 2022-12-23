SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Position Cut by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $24.34 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48.

