S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Price Performance

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,778. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $481.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.