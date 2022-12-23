South Cone Investments Limited Purchases 6,900 Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $51,267.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,688,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,046.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 6,400 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,664.00.

On Monday, December 12th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 12,500 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00.

On Friday, December 9th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 12,345 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $98,883.45.

On Wednesday, December 7th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 600 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,764.00.

On Monday, December 5th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 12,195 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,194.15.

On Friday, December 2nd, South Cone Investments Limited bought 9,819 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $80,123.04.

On Wednesday, November 30th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 8,000 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $63,440.00.

On Monday, November 28th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,720 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,574.00.

On Friday, November 25th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 800 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,272.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,396 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $26,624.64.

RANI opened at $6.27 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $362,000. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

