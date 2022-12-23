Sourceless Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $163.90 million and $364.64 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014301 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00036581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00041895 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00228475 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00790083 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $385.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

