Soleil Boughton Sells 13,744 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $92,359.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $32,601.38.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $14,680.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $11,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,785 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $21,197.55.

On Friday, October 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $110,895.12.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $6.51 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.32 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $51,506,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 325.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 825,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 624,127 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

