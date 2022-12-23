SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Cut to $10.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Shares of SWI opened at $9.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 131.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $65,331.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 249.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,276,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 911,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 577,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 531,131 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter worth approximately $6,793,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,494,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 375,068 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

