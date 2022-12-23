Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SLOIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Soitec from €263.00 ($279.79) to €272.00 ($289.36) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Soitec from €190.00 ($202.13) to €170.00 ($180.85) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Soitec from €175.00 ($186.17) to €200.00 ($212.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.67.

Soitec Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. Soitec has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.76.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

