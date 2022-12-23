SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.79.
SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
SoFi Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.42. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $16.49.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 75.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoFi Technologies (SOFI)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.