Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.54

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $1.96. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 22,612 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 million, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

