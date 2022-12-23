Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells $16,101.47 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2022

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $16,101.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 265,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,698.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 17th, Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Snap by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Snap by 4,805.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Snap by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Snap to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.