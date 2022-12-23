Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells $16,101.47 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $16,101.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 265,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,698.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Monday, October 17th, Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Snap by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Snap by 4,805.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Snap by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Snap to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.