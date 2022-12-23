SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $121,405.96 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $121,405.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,762.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $38,117.50.

On Thursday, November 10th, Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $115,900.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $34,713.00.

SiTime Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of SITM traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.32. The company had a trading volume of 223,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,472. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $303.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. Analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in SiTime by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 83,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SiTime by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in SiTime by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 94,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

