Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the second quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 66.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter.

