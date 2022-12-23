SingularityNET Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $56.12 million and $1.49 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014292 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00041736 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005910 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00228100 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,035,625 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,146,035,625.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04855063 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,362,472.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.