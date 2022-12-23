SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $55.46 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,035,625 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

