SimpliFi Inc. Has $213,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SimpliFi Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,085,000 after purchasing an additional 326,496 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,694,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $80,808,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,069,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,671,000 after acquiring an additional 46,529 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $99.71.

