SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Trading Up 5%

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) shot up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.80. 5,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 325,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBOW. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $622.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.07 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 57.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 2,243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

