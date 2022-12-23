Siacoin Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $127.50 million and $1.45 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,844.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000458 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00389770 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021914 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.53 or 0.00846114 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002059 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00097575 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.18 or 0.00606619 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005954 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00265048 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,828,402,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
