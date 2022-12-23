Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at $62,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

Shares of ENZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,610. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 26.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.28 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Enzo Biochem

In related news, CEO Hamid Erfanian bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 374,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enzo Biochem Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

