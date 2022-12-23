SES AI (NYSE:SES) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.28

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 27341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen began coverage on SES AI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

SES AI Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.

Insider Transactions at SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 82,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $411,267.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,265.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 17,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $61,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,469,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,275,228.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Makharia sold 82,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $411,267.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,265.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 267,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,089. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

