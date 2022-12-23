Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.25. 8,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 736,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56.

Insider Activity

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,729.94% and a negative return on equity of 305.32%. The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $39,745.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,600.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 33,809 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 34.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 29,206 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 475.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 90,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 75,071 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

See Also

