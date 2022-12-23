Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.40

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEMR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Semrush from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 5,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $74,390.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,609.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 5,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $74,390.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,609.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $57,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,213 shares of company stock worth $271,495 over the last quarter. Insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Semrush during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Semrush during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Semrush by 91.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Semrush by 260.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Semrush during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.