Security National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Security National Bank decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.0% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $483.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.78 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $473.87 and its 200-day moving average is $437.03. The firm has a market cap of $126.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

