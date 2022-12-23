Security National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 1.4% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $339,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $75.76. 39,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,352,323. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.27. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.24 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

