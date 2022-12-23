Security National Bank Has $367,000 Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 264,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 58,903 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2,997.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 477,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 462,387 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.92. 42,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,711. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.