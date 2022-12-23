Security National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Security National Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 54,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.53. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,932. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $185.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

