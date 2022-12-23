Security National Bank Acquires New Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of PFG stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $85.51. 3,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,214. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

