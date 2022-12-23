Security National Bank Acquires 527 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Security National Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.9% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,209. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $260.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.94. The stock has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

