Security National Bank Acquires 510 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Security National Bank increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after purchasing an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8,680.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 443,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,121,000 after acquiring an additional 438,127 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $435.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $413.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.71.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

