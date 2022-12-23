Secret Self Reported Market Cap Hits $18.48 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Secret has a total market cap of $18.48 million and approximately $6,194.93 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00115305 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00197758 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00053415 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00035964 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00613934 USD and is up 22.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,980.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

