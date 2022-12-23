Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,308 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.36% of Sealed Air worth $23,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,661,000 after buying an additional 1,613,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 417,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,733,000 after purchasing an additional 319,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

