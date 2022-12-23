Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Trading 3.9% Higher

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3,769.98 and last traded at $3,769.98. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,630.02.

Seaboard Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seaboard Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Seaboard by 3,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Seaboard by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Seaboard by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Seaboard by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

