Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Trading 3.9% Higher

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3,769.98 and last traded at $3,769.98. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,630.02.
Seaboard Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Seaboard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Seaboard Company Profile
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
