SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Shares Down 10.4%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 74,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 299,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

